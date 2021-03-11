Russia destroys Ukraine ammo depot stocked with US missiles

Moscow, August 9

Russia’s defence ministry on Tuesday said their forces destroyed an ammunition depot near the central Ukrainian city of Uman storing US-made HIMARS missiles and M777 howitzers. The battlefield reports, however, were not verified. The ministry said it had destroyed over 300 rockets.

Kyiv had hailed the arrival of the advanced, long-range HIMARS from the US as a possible game changer, while Moscow accused the West of “dragging out” the conflict by arming Ukraine. — Reuters

Blasts heard near Russian airbase in Crimea

Locals heard loud explosions and saw smoke rising from the direction of a Russian military airbase at Novofedorivka on the annexed Crimean peninsula

They heard at least 12 explosions in a minute

They said tree were particularly loud, triggering sparks and smoke

Around 30 minutes later, another blast triggered two more plumes of smoke and dust. According to locals, it was the loudest — Reuters

