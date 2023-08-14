Russia downs four drones, strikes Ukraine killing seven

Moscow, August 13
The Russian air defence shot down at least four Ukrainian drones over western regions of the country on Sunday, the defence ministry said. Three drones were shot down over Belgorod region and another over the Kursk region. There were no casualties or damage caused by the incidents, the ministry said. Drone air strikes deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.
Meanwhile, Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, killing seven civilians including a baby, Ukrainian authorities said. A couple, their 23-day-old child and another man were killed in the village of Shyroka Balka, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. The couple’s 12-year-old son was critically wounded and died in a hospital, he added. Two people were killed and one wounded in the neighbouring village of Stanislav, which Klymenko said was struck 12 times with artillery. “The terrorists will never willingly stop killing civilians,” Klymenko wrote in a Telegram post.
Three people were wounded when Russian forces shelled Kherson city in a separate attack on Sunday, said Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration. Ukraine’s military reclaimed the western part of the Kherson region last November but Russian troops have continued regularly shelling the area from across the Dnipro river. — Reuters
Warning shots fired in Black Sea
- A Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the Black Sea as it made its way northwards, the first time it fired on merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since exiting the grain deal.
- While exiting the grain deal, Russia had cautioned that it deemed all ships heading to Ukrainian waters to be potentially carrying weapons.
23-day-old among dead
Among those dead were a couple and their 23-day-old child. Another kid succumbed in a hospital. — Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister, Ukraine
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...