Russia halts gas to Finland today

HELSINKI, May 20

Russia's Gazprom has informed Finland that it will halt flows of natural gas from Saturday morning, Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler Gasum said on Friday.

Gasum has refused to pay Gazprom Export in roubles as Russia has requested European countries to do.

"It is highly regrettable that natural gas supplies under our supply contract will now be halted," Gasum CEO Mika Wiljanen said in a statement.

"However, we have been carefully preparing for this situation and provided that there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network, we will be able to supply all our customers with gas in the coming months," he said. The cut-off is scheduled to take place at 0400 GMT on May 21. — Reuters