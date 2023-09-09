Russia holds elections in occupied territories

Tallinn, September 8

Russian authorities are holding local elections this weekend in the occupied parts of Ukraine in an effort to tighten their grip on the territories Moscow annexed a year ago and still does not fully control. The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions began on Friday and would conclude on Sunday.

4 killed, 52 hurt in missile strike on ukraine A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s hometown, killed a cop and injured 52 others, emergency officials said.

Another attack in southern Kherson region killed three people. The strikes were among multiple Russian attacks overnight.

Ukraine has dismissed the elections, calling on its allies to condemn Russia’s actions and urging them not to recognise any administration created as a result of the votes.

It has already been denounced by the West. “It constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, which Russia continues to disregard,” the Council of Europe, the continent’s foremost human rights body, said this week.

Kyiv echoed that sentiment, with the parliament saying in a statement that the balloting in areas where Russia “conducts active hostilities” poses a threat to Ukrainian lives. Lawmakers urged other countries not to recognise the results of the vote.

At the same time, a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s hometown, killed one policeman and injured at least 52 others, officials said, while another attack in Kherson region killed three people.

The strikes were among multiple Russian attacks across the country overnight, officials said. Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian leader Vladimir Putin was behind the death of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. — Reuters

#Russia #Ukraine