Russia identifies 2nd Ukrainian suspect

PTI

Moscow, August 29

Russia’s top security agency on Monday identified a second Ukrainian that it alleged was involved in the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said Ukrainian national Bogdan Tsyganenko helped prepare the killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, who was described by some in the West as “Putin’s brain”.

The FSB charged that Tsyganenko provided the main suspect, Natalya Vovk, with a fake ID and fake licence plates, and helped her assemble an explosive device that was planted in Dugina’s car.

Tsyganenko, 44, arrived in Russia via Estonia on July 30 and left the country the day before the killing, the FSB said. Dugina, a 29-year-old commentator with a nationalist Russian TV channel, died when a remotely controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up on the night of August 20 as she was driving on the outskirts of Moscow, ripping the vehicle apart and killing her on the spot, authorities said. — AP

UN agency to inspect Ukraine’s N-plant

A team from UN nuclear watchdog on Monday started its journey to the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited mission to inspect crucial safety systems that the world hopes will help avoid a catastrophe. But Ukraine and Russia again accused each other of stoking the conflict by shelling the wider region around the plant, which had already been briefly knocked offline last week.

#Russia #Ukraine