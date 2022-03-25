Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

Warsaw, March 25

Aggression by Russia against Poland or another European Union (EU) country is possible in the near future, said Andrii Deshchytsia, the Ambassador of Kiev in Warsaw.

"Russia is preparing to attack Poland. Diplomatic missions, including the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, probably have this information. And they are covering their tracks," European Pravda quoted the envoy as saying.

The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embassy in Warsaw. A similar smoke over the Kiev embassy in Russia was noticed on the eve of the invasion.

"It is clear why they are doing this. If there had been information and documentation that would not have caused Poland any harm, they would not even burn it, even if they had to leave the embassy. But if the documents or archives at the Embassy contain evidence of any subversive activities of Russian diplomats in Poland, this is a serious accusation and a serious argument that can be used later in an international criminal court against Russia," said Deshchytsia.

He believes that Russia is now trying to create a pretext for the use of weapons.

"Russia needed at least some excuse to invade Ukraine. But in order to enter Poland, which is a member of the EU and NATO, it is necessary to prepare much more seriously. Russia needs to have serious arguments as to why it intends to interfere in Poland's internal life and attack Poland," he said.

The destruction of the Russian Embassy building could be such a reason, European Pravda reported.

"Then, under this pretext, Russia would send spetznaz (special forces) to protect it. During such an operation, there is provocation, a Russian soldier is killed, and then Russia has a reason to send in its troops," Deshchytsia added.

IANS