Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened, Vladimir Putin tells state media

Moscow, March 13
President Vladimir Putin said Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if there is a threat to Russian statehood, sovereignty or independence.
Speaking in an interview with Russian state television released early on Wednesday, Putin said he hoped the US would avoid any escalation that could trigger a nuclear war, but emphasised that Russia's nuclear forces are ready for it.
Asked if he had ever considered using battlefield nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Putin responded that there had been no need for that.
He also voiced confidence that Moscow would achieve its goals in Ukraine and held the door open for talks, emphasising that any deal would require firm guarantees from the West.
