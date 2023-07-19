 Russia launches intense nighttime attacks across Ukraine, targeting southern port city of Odesa : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Russia launches intense nighttime attacks across Ukraine, targeting southern port city of Odesa

Russia launches intense nighttime attacks across Ukraine, targeting southern port city of Odesa

The Ukrainian army's Operational Command South reported that at least 12 civilians sustained injuries in attack on Odesa region

Russia launches intense nighttime attacks across Ukraine, targeting southern port city of Odesa

A port grain loader burns after been damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location in Odesa region, Ukraine July 19, 2023. Press Service of the the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters



AP

Kyiv, July 19

Missiles and drones launched by Russia in an intense series of nation-wide nightime air attacks have damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, including grain and oil terminals, and wounded at least 12 people, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.

The air raid targeted the southern port city of Odesa for a second night in a row, days after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would halt its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which enabled crucial grain exports to reach the world, including many countries facing the threat of hunger.

Meanwhile, Russian emergency officials in Crimea said that more than 2,200 people were evacuated from four villages because of a fire at a military facility.

The fire also caused the closure of an important highway, according to Sergey Aksyonov, the Russia-appointed head of the peninsula, which was annexed in 2014.

He didn't specify a cause for the fire at the facility in Kirovsky district, which came two days after an attack on a bridge linking Russia to Crimea that the Kremlin has blamed on Ukraine.

“A difficult night of air attacks for all of Ukraine,” Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said in a statement on Telegram. Ukrainian authorities reported more drones and missiles sent against more parts of Ukraine than in recent days.

Popko said the attacks were especially fierce in Odesa for a second consecutive night. The Ukrainian army's Operational Command South reported that at least 12 civilians sustained injuries in the attack on the Odesa region.

Odesa's regional Gov Oleh Kiper said the attack included “dozens of missiles and strike drones” aimed at the port and infrastructure facilities. Debris from missiles and drones that were shot down fell on apartment buildings, seaside resorts and warehouses, sparking fires and injuring several people.

Russia targeted the port and key infrastructure with Oniks and Kh-22 missiles, Kiper said. Grain and oil terminals were hit, damaging storage tanks, loading equipment and causing a fire. Emergency service workers were deployed.

At least six residents of Odesa, including a 9-year-old boy, have sought medical assistance, because of injuries caused by shattered glass and other objects.

The remnants of a downed Kh-59 missile created a large crater in another part of the city, leaving three civilians injured and several buildings damaged.

Eight Shahed drones were also shot down in the wider Odesa region, where two warehouses containing tobacco and fireworks were reported damaged.

Russia also attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones but with “no result,” said Popko. Ukrainian air defence intercepted all the drones aimed at the capital and a preliminary investigation showed there were no casualties.

In Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, Russian drone attacks damaged some infrastructure and private homes, according to regional Gov Vitalii Bunechko. No casualties were reported.

Officials in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Kirovohrad also reported attacks.

The latest barrage came one day after Russia carried out what Moscow's Defense Ministry described as a “strike of retribution” on Ukrainian military facilities near Odesa and the coastal city of Mykolaiv, using sea-launched precision weapons.

Russia blames Ukraine for a July 17 strike on the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia with the Crimea, and is a key artery for military and civilian supplies.

Ukraine's top security agency appeared to tacitly admit to a role in the July 17 attack, but stopped short of directly claiming responsibility, echoing their responses after previous similar attacks on the Kerch Bridge.

#Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

2
Himachal

1 killed, 10 injured in blast at eatery on Shimla's Mall Road, several shops damaged

3
Nation

Mystery object that washed up on Australian coast could be a piece of Indian rocket: Space experts

4
Himachal

Traffic movement stopped on Chandigarh-Manali Highway between Mandi and Pandoh till Wednesday in view of public safety

5
Patiala

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation

6
Sports

WFI ad-hoc panel hands direct Asian Games entries to Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat; raises eyebrows

7
Haryana

Haryana BJP leader a key witness in WFI chief case

8
Chandigarh

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in Chandigarh tricity

9
Punjab

Pathankot: On retirement eve, ADC gives village’s 100 acres to individuals

10
Nation

France takes criticism for inviting PM Modi in stride

Don't Miss

View All
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Top News

10 killed as power transformer explodes in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

15 electrocuted in accident at power transformer at Namami Gange site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

The dead include 3 police inspectors and 3 home guards; magi...

Heavy rain in Patiala and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning leads to a flood-like situation in many areas

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation

Sewerage lines and drains choked, flooding many houses

Army captain dies in tent fire in Siachen, 3 others injured

Army captain dies in tent fire in Siachen, 3 others injured

Fire caused by short circuit

Advisory issued in Punjab’s Gurdaspur after water released in Ujh river

Advisory issued in Punjab's Gurdaspur as water is released into Ujh river

The Ujh river in Jammu, after crossing Pathankot, merges int...

Neither with NDA nor with ‘INDIA’: Who all are fence-sitters as BJP and Congress sew up alliances

Neither with NDA nor with ‘INDIA’: Who all are fence-sitters as BJP and Congress sew up alliances

11 political parties with 91 MPs have not joined any allianc...


Cities

View All

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

4 arrested for murder in Indira Colony

SGPC spares 53 acres for nursery for flood-hit farmers

Commuters a harried lot as rains wash away roads in Amritsar

Knotty affair: Tilted poles, overhead dangling cables deface Sultanwind village

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in tricity

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in Chandigarh tricity

PGI under strain: Long waitlist, paediatric unit seeks more surgery experts

‘Tainted’ Punjab AIG, 2 others booked for extortion

To pay off debt, Ferozepur man takes to peddling, held

Landscaping leaves little breathing space in Zirakpur

Video: Pilot, husband thrashed for torturing 10-year-old domestic help

Pilot, husband thrashed for 'torturing' 10-year-old domestic help in Delhi's Dwarka

Ghaziabad: Man sitting in middle of road hit by car, killed; driver booked

Dwarka domestic help abuse case: IndiGo derosters pilot; says matter being investigated

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi

New lounge operational at Delhi airport

Cable operator attacked in Mohalla Gobindgarh

Cable operator attacked in Mohalla Gobindgarh

Deluge: NGOs, social organisations lend helping hand to flood-hit in Jalandhar

Credit war erupts over repair work on bundh in Lohian area

Shahkot: Sand, silt render fields ‘unfit’ for sowing crops

Floodwater recedes in Jalandhar, but not people's sufferings

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

Bike-borne assailants kill Canadian NRI in Ludhiana

After recent rains, pothole-ridden Rahon Road poses risk

Sewers overflow again in Dhoka Mohalla area

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tubular necrosis, intense lung congestion caused deaths: Report

Heavy rain in Patiala and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning leads to a flood-like situation in many areas

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation

Patiala: Farmers race against time to sow paddy

2 killed as roof of house collapses in Punjab's Patiala

Will ensure early relief for flood-hit: Minister

Dera volunteers to the rescue of flood victims