Russia launches massive drone attack on Ukraine, infra damaged

KYIV, November 18
Russia launched a major drone attack on Ukraine overnight, hitting infrastructure facilities in the south and north of the country, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday.
Ukraine’s air defence shot down 29 out of 38 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched from Russian territory, the air force said.
The air force said in a statement the attack on many Ukrainian regions lasted several hours on Saturday.
The south military command said an energy infrastructure facility was hit in the southern Odesa region. An administrative building was also damaged and a civilian was wounded in the strike, it said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
In Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region on the border with Russia and Belarus, two infrastructure buildings were damaged during the overnight strike, the military said. The drones also targeted Kyiv in the second attack so far this month, officials said, adding that all drones heading to the capital were shot down on the approach. — Reuters
