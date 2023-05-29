Russia pounds Kyiv with drones in 5-hour blitz, 52 of 54 'shot down'

Kyiv, May 28

Ukraine’s capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia’s war, local officials said, as Kyiv prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding on Sunday. At least one person was killed.

Russia launched the “most massive attack” on the city overnight on Saturday with Iranian-made Shahed drones, said Serhii Popko, a senior Kyiv military official.

The attack lasted for more than five hours, with air defence reportedly shooting down more than 40 drones.

A 41-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old woman was hospitalised when debris fell on a seven-storey nonresidential building and started a fire, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Ukraine’s air force said that Saturday night was also record-breaking in terms of Shahed drone attacks across the country. Of the 54 drones launched, 52 were shot down by air defence systems.

In the northeastern Kharkiv province, regional Gov Oleh Syniehubov said a 61-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were killed in two separate shelling attacks. — AP