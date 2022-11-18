Russia pounds Ukraine as grain deal extended

Kyiv, November 17

Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities again on Thursday as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv, a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow’s missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends. The Russian strikes hit Dnipro and Ukraine’s southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks.

According to official reports, air-raid sirens sounded across Ukraine as the strikes killed about four persons and left more than two dozen others wounded.

Separately, the United Nations has announced the extension of a deal to ensure exports of grain and fertilisers from Ukraine. The deal was set to expire soon, renewing fears of a global food crisis if exports were blocked from one of the world’s largest grain producers.

A loss of these supplies after Russia’s invasion had pushed up food prices and fuelled concerns of a hunger crisis in poorer nations. — AP