Russia raids sites of Nobel Peace Prize winner rights group

Tallinn, March 21

Russian authorities on Tuesday raided the homes and offices of multiple human rights advocates and historians with the prominent rights group Memorial that won the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

The wave of searches, after which police took Memorial activists in for questioning, is part of a steady and sweeping crackdown that the Kremlin has unleashed against dissent in recent years. It has intensified after Moscow invaded Ukraine more than a year ago.

The group says the raids and interrogations are connected to a criminal case that the authorities launched earlier this month. — AP