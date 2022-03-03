Russia ready to talk; won’t stop targeting Ukraine military: Sergey Lavrov

Kyiv, March 3
Russia’s foreign minister says that Moscow is ready for talks to end the fighting in Ukraine but will continue to press its effort to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian delegation submitted its demands to Ukrainian negotiators earlier this week and is now waiting for Kyiv’s response in talks set for Thursday.
Lavrov said that the West has continuously armed Ukraine, trained its troops and built up bases there to turn Ukraine into a bulwark against Russia.
Russia says that such actions made Ukraine a threat to its security, forcing it to act.
The U.S. and its allies have insisted that NATO is a defensive alliance that doesn’t pose a threat to Russia. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces indulging in war crimes, bombing civilian population: Ukraine minister tells UN
Allegations come amid Ukraine-Russia talks which are expecte...
Second round of Ukraine-Russia talks to take place today
First round of talks on Monday lasted for five hours and end...
SBI stops transactions related to Russian entities under sanctions
To effect this, the SBI has issued a circular as it fears th...
India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation
The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...
IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase
The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...