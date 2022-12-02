 Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks : The Tribune India

Ukrainian official set his country’s battle losses at up to 13,000 troops

Kyiv, December 2

Russia said on Friday that Western demands it should pull out completely from Ukraine as part of any future talks to end the war effectively rule out any such negotiations, as Russian strikes continued and a Ukrainian official set his country’s battle losses at up to 13,000 troops.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to talks but the Western demand that Moscow first withdraws its troops from Ukraine is unacceptable.

Peskov’s comments came as Putin spoke on the phone on Friday morning with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Scholz’s office said he made clear to Putin “that there must be a diplomatic solution as quickly as possible, which includes a withdrawal of Russian troops.”         On Thursday, US President Joe Biden also indicated he would be willing to talk with Putin if he demonstrated that he seriously wanted to end the invasion and pull out of Ukraine.

A statement issued by the Kremlin after the phone call with Scholz said Putin again blamed the West for encouraging Ukraine to prolong the war by supplying it with weapons.

Putin also said recent crippling Russian strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure were “forced and inevitable” after Ukraine allegedly bombed a key bridge to the Crimean peninsula — which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 — and energy facilities.

Russian forces have been bombarding Ukraine’s critical infrastructure since October, leaving millions without electricity amid cold winter weather. Scholz’s office said that in the phone conversation with Putin he “condemned in particular the Russian air attacks on civilian infrastructure” in Ukraine and said Germany was committed to continuing to help Ukraine defend itself.

Russian forces kept up rocket attacks on infrastructure and airstrikes against Ukrainian troop positions along the contact line, the Ukrainian general staff said Friday, adding that Moscow’s military push has focused on a dozen towns including Bakhmut and Avdiivka — key Russian targets in the embattled east.

A top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing military chiefs, said that since Russia invaded on February 24 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action.

It was a rare comment on Ukraine’s military casualties and far below estimates from Western leaders.

“We have official figures from the general staff, we have official figures from the top command, and they amount to between 10,000 and 12,500-13,000 killed,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said late Thursday on Channel 24 TV. He also said civilian casualties were “significant.” The Ukrainian military has not confirmed such figures and it was a rare instance of a Ukrainian official providing such a count. The last dates back to late August, when the head of the armed forces said nearly 9,000 military personnel had been killed. In June, Podolyak said up to 200 soldiers were dying each day in some of the most intense fighting and bloodshed so far in the war.

On Wednesday, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Union’s executive Commission, said 100,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed, before her office corrected her comments — calling them inaccurate and saying that the figure referred to both dead and injured.

Zelenskyy’s office reported on Friday that at least three civilians were killed and 16 wounded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the office’s deputy head, said on Telegram that Russian forces had attacked nine southeastern regions with heavy artillery, rockets and aircraft.

Ukrainians have been bracing for freezing winter temperatures as Russia’s campaign has recently hit infrastructure including power plants and electrical transformers, leaving many without heat, water and electricity.

Ukraine has faced a blistering onslaught of Russian artillery fire and drone attacks since early October. The shelling has been especially intense in Kherson since Russian forces withdrew and Ukraine’s army reclaimed the southern city almost three weeks ago.

Kherson’s regional governor said three people were killed and seven injured in shelling on Thursday. Russians hit residential areas of the city, part of which remained without electricity following Russian strikes Thursday.

In the eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian shelling has intensified significantly. The Russian army is seeking to encircle the key town of Bakhmut by capturing several surrounding villages and cutting off an important road.

Russian strikes targeting towns across the Dnieper River from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant also were reported. And in northeastern Kharkiv province, officials said Russian shelling injured two women.

In a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday, United Nations-backed human rights investigators called for the creation of a “victim’s registry” that could help people affected by the war to receive help quickly. Pablo de Greiff, a member of the team mandated to look into rights abuses by the Human Rights Council, said “victims have needs that require immediate attention.” AP

 

#Russia #Ukraine

Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Drone with 5 kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

MAKA Trophy back home, Guru Nanak Dev University erupts in celebration

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with 20 pistols, cartridges in Mohali's Dhakoli

Plant upgraded, Chandigarh starts processing 100% dry waste

Chandigarh: OPDs kick off at GMCH’s Sec-48 centre

No bar on counting of torn vote, says HC

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of ‘chaos and freebies’: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi MCD polls

CBI busts a racket of 'sextortionists'; arrests Delhi resident for blackmailing US-based professor

On Day 6, women from Doaba join protesting farmers at Jalandhar DAC

On Day 6, women from Doaba join protesting farmers at Jalandhar DAC

Doaba braces up for 'NRI milni' on December 16

Treated water to be used for irrigation, says Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Soon after Punjab minister Meet Hayer's visit, AAP workers fight in Phagwara

Plan to stop encroachment, make traffic smooth: Hoshiarpur DC

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Patiala: Urban Estate Phase-II, residents up in arms over PDA’s anti-encroachment drive

SGPC launches signature drive in Patiala seeking release of Sikh prisoners

Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney takes stock of progress of Heritage Street project