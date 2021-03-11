Russia says it destroyed unit of U.S.-made weapons in Ukraine - RIA

Moscow, May 23
Russia's defence ministry said its forces destroyed a Ukrainian unit of U.S.-produced M777 howitzers, a type of artillery weapon, RIA news agency reported on Monday.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
Navjot Sidhu arrives at Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet
Has been having only boiled vegetables from the jail canteen...
Police rescue kidnapped youth following encounter in Haryana's Panipat
Injured accused referred to Rohtak's PGI after they take bul...