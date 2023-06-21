 Russia says it downed 3 drones outside Moscow, suspects it was attack by Ukraine : The Tribune India

Russia says it downed 3 drones outside Moscow, suspects it was attack by Ukraine

Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed it was 'an unsuccessful attempt at a terrorist attack' by 'the Kyiv regime'

Russia says it downed 3 drones outside Moscow, suspects it was attack by Ukraine

Photo for representation.



Moscow, June 21

Two drones were brought down outside Moscow as they approached the warehouses of a local military unit, Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said on Wednesday, in what could be the latest attempt by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia during the early stages of Kyiv’s most recent counteroffensive.

They came down near the village of Lukino, administratively part of the city of Moscow, Russian media reported.

The wreckage of a third drone was reportedly found about 20 kilometers (12 miles) away. No damage or casualties were reported.

Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed it was “an unsuccessful attempt at a terrorist attack” by “the Kyiv regime” on its facilities in the Moscow region, adding in a statement that all three drones were brought down by electronic jamming.

Ukraine, which usually doesn’t confirm attacks on Russian soil, made no immediate comment about the downed drones. Previously, Ukrainian officials have emphasised the country’s right to strike any target in response to Russia’s invasion and war that started in February 2022.

In December, Moscow claimed it had shot down drones that targeted military air bases in the Saratov and Ryazan regions in western Russia.

Other drones have reportedly flown deep into Russia multiple times. Since February, when a UJ-22 crashed 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Moscow, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly approached the Russian capital.

Last month, a drone attack jolted the Russian capital, though it caused only slight damage, in what appeared to be one of Kyiv’s deepest and most daring strikes into Russia.

It was the second reported strike on Moscow that month after Russian authorities said two drones targeted the Kremlin.

At that time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow’s air defence “worked in a satisfactory way,” but added it was “clear what we need to do to plug the gaps” in the system.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, confirming Wednesday’s drone attack, said only that “the means of combatting drones did their job.” Meanwhile, train traffic was disrupted on the Crimean Peninsula on Wednesday, according to its Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov.

Aksyonov didn’t say what caused the disruption, but some Russian media outlets reported that the rail lines were blown up overnight in apparent sabotage operations.

Rail lines through Crimea are crucial for supplying Russian forces at the front line in southern and eastern Ukraine. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considers illegal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country aims to reclaim the peninsula in a counteroffensive that began in recent weeks.

In response to Ukraine’s military threat using advanced weapons supplied by Western allies, Russia has in recent weeks expended “significant effort” on assembling “elaborate” defensive lines on the approaches to Crimea, according to the UK Defence Ministry.

For the Kremlin, ensuring control of Crimea is “a top political priority,” the ministry said in a tweet Wednesday.

There is “intense fighting” in parts of southern Ukraine where Kyiv’s forces are testing Russian defences, it added. AP

 

#Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Karan Deol posts rare pictures of grandmother Prakash Kaur and mother Pooja Deol from his wedding

2
Punjab

SGPC rejects bill for free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple; says will not be allowed to be implemented

3
Amritsar

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendari Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

4
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

5
Jalandhar

Kapurthala: SHO, ASI booked for letting off drug smuggler after accepting Rs 21 lakh bribe

6
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance shares 'secret' list of 48 tainted revenue officials with govt

7
Himachal

Himachal girl Sakshi Kochhar becomes youngest Indian to get commercial pilot licence

8
Punjab

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in Rs 21L drug bribery case

9
Trending

'Indrajeet or South Delhi’s tattoo artist': Adipurush ‘disaster’ opens floodgate of memes

10
Nation

PM Modi arrives in US on his maiden state visit

Don't Miss

View All
Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendari Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Top News

Hollywood actors to Navy Seal veterans, diplomats to spiritualists, Modi’s Yoga outreach to mirror the world

PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights

The event creates a Guinness World Record for people of most...

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Holi, other Hindu festivals on campuses days after students play with colours at Islamabad university

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Hindu festivals on campuses days after students celebrate Holi at Islamabad university

Students had celebrated Holi at Quaid-i-Azam University, a s...

Honey Singh gets death threat from ‘group which killed Sidhu Moosewala’, seeks security from Delhi Police

Honey Singh gets death threat from ‘group which killed Sidhu Moosewala’, seeks security from Delhi Police

'I am scared, my entire family is scared,' he said while tal...

ED raids aides of Uddhav, Sanjay Raut in Rs 12,000 crore BMC Covid scam case

ED raids aides of Uddhav, Sanjay Raut in Rs 12,000 crore BMC Covid scam case

Last year, the CAG conducted a special probe and uncovered a...

Woman killed by 'tantrik' on pretext of changing gender in UP, her same-sex partner arrested

Woman killed by 'tantrik' on pretext of changing gender in UP, her same-sex partner arrested

Police recovered 11 bones from near Sagar's house and have s...


Cities

View All

Labour shortage: Amritsar district farmers turn to mechanised rice seeding

Labour shortage: Amritsar district farmers turn to mechanised rice seeding

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendari Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

Resolve Gurbani broadcast issue amicably: Akal Takht Jathedar

Despite banned by Centre, 13 travel agents still functioning in four districts: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Knotty Affair: Cable cos causing problems to Mohini Park area residents in Amritsar

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month in Chandigarh

Punjab Police bust Pak-ISI backed cross border drug smuggling module; two operatives held from Mohali

Land acquisition scam: Punjab VB arrests Kharar Horticulture Development Officer

Proposed MBBS college in Sarangpur to gear up for eight disciplines

Rainy spell forecast for today, weekend in Chandigarh

Arvind Kejriwal requests opposition leader to discuss Centre’s services ordinance for Delhi at June 23 meet

Arvind Kejriwal requests opposition leader to discuss Centre's services ordinance for Delhi at June 23 meet

Will take Centre’s ordinance to SC: Kejriwal

Gurugram green belts all set to be revamped

Rs 4 lakh looted in Noida

Jailed gangster's property worth Rs 2.49 cr attached

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in ~21L drug bribery case

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in Rs 21L drug bribery case

Cable mess: Smart City, Jalandhar, entangled in web of wires; residents worried, officials indifferent

Phagwara: Woman ‘sold’ in Dubai; agent held

Map of 85 wards of Jalandhar MC finally out, Congress raises objections

Varsity Bill to increase political interference, caution academics

Major fire breaks out in factory

Major fire breaks out in factory

9-yr-old singer to represent Punjab on Yoga Day in Odisha

42% of state’s ZED-certified MSMEs from Ludhiana district

MC 1st in state to launch UPID cards for properties

Man thrashed, shot at in broad daylight

Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Farm fires: SDMs asked to draw up plans to curb stubble burning

Final phase of paddy sowing begins today

International Yoga Day: Health Dept commemorates Yoga Week

Milestone academy win triangular cricket meet