Russia says it has test-fired missiles in Sea of Japan

Moscow, March 28
Russia’s Defence Ministry says Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.
The ministry said on Tuesday that two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometres away. The ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.
The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.
It says the exercise took place in the Peter the Great Bay in the Sea of Japan but does not give more precise coordinates.
Japan's Defence Ministry had no immediate response. The US Navy's 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
