Russia says use of depleted uranium shells in Ukraine would harm the population

March 24
Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that the use of depleted uranium shells in Ukraine would harm Ukrainian troops, the wider population and negatively affect the country's agriculture sector, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russia reacted furiously to plans outlined by Britain earlier this week to send shells containing depleted uranium to Ukraine.
London says they are a conventional form of ammunition, while President Vladimir Putin said the move showed NATO members were sending weapons with a "nuclear component" to Kyiv. Reuters
