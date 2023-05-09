Russia, set for WWII tributes, rains missiles on Ukraine

Kyiv, May 9
Russia unleashed a barrage of cruise missiles on Ukraine overnight into Tuesday, hours before the start of Moscow’s annual commemorations celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, which this year is taking place amid tight security measures.
The Kremlin's forces launched 25 missiles overnight in a wave of attacks across Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force said, adding that air defence had successfully destroyed 23 of them.
In a Telegram post, the air force said eight Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from carriers in the Black Sea toward the east and 17 from strategic aircraft.
The barrage comes as Moscow and other Russian cities are preparing to host military parades and other festivities marking Victory Day, Russia's biggest secular holiday that this year has been significantly overshadowed by the war in Ukraine.
At least 21 Russian cities cancelled May 9 military parades — the staple of celebrations across Russia — for the first time in years. The Immortal Regiment processions, in which crowds take to the streets holding portraits of relatives who died or served in World War II — another pillar of the holiday — have also been cancelled in multiple cities.
Regional officials blamed unspecified “security concerns.” Some speculated, however, that the reason behind cancelling Immortal Regiment marches was the fact that Russians might bring portraits of relatives who died in Ukraine to those processions, illustrating the scale of Russia's losses in the drawn-out conflict.
Moscow is expected to project a show of force during its flagship parade on Red Square, with top-notch military equipment rumbling through it and leaders of ex-Soviet nations standing beside President Vladimir Putin.
Initially, only one of them — Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov — was expected to attend, but at the last minute on Monday officials confirmed that leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were heading to Moscow as well.
The pared-down celebrations come after ambiguous official reports last week that two Ukrainian drones flew into the heart of Moscow under the cover of darkness and reached the Kremlin before being shot down. The Kremlin billed it as an attempt at Putin's life; Ukraine denied involvement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Geo TV
Taken into custody by a paramilitary force
Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka
The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...
22 killed, 20 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP's Khargone
PM Modi expresses grief
Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Vasundhara Raje, not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot
Pilot also announced a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to J...
Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case
Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last y...