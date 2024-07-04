 Russia sizzles under record-breaking heat wave, breaks record set in 1917 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Russia sizzles under record-breaking heat wave, breaks record set in 1917

Russia sizzles under record-breaking heat wave, breaks record set in 1917

Records were broken from Russia's Pacific coast and the wilds of Siberia to the European parts of Russia, says FOBOS

Russia sizzles under record-breaking heat wave, breaks record set in 1917

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Moscow, July 4

Russians were braving some of the hottest weather seen in more than a century on Thursday with Moscow breaking a 1917 record and cities across the world's biggest country sizzling in temperatures well above 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit).

In Moscow, where temperatures can fall to minus 40 degrees Celsius in the legendary Russian winter, the mercury rose to 32.7 degrees Celsius on July 3, breaking the 1917 record for that day by half a degree, the FOBOS weather centre said.

Records were broken from Russia's Pacific coast and the wilds of Siberia to the European parts of Russia, FOBOS said.

The hot weather triggered soaring demand for air conditioners and fans, while Muscovites guzzled record amounts of ice creams and downed cold beverages. Water was handed out to passengers in the metro and on many trains.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin urged the residents of the Moscow metropolitan area, which has a population of well above 20 million, to take precautions and avoid going outside at the hottest times of the day.

"During the day, the air temperature will exceed the climatic norm and rise above 30 degrees again," Sobyanin said.

He said thunderstorms were forecast for Friday and there was a possibility of hail. Reuters

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

2
Punjab

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

3
India

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to Hemant Soren

4
Punjab

CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur who slapped Kangana Ranaut shifted to Bengaluru

5
Punjab

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

6
Jalandhar

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

7
India

Congress versus Congress in Karnataka with powerful seers adding to drama

8
India

PM Modi invokes Emergency to counter Congress's 'protecting Constitution' pitch

9
India

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

10
India

Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren stakes claim to form government

Don't Miss

View All
Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days
India

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

Top News

Jharkhand Guv invites Hemant Soren to form govt, swearing in on July 7

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister at 5 pm today

Earlier in the day, Governor Radhakrishnan invited Soren to ...

CJI Chandrachud advises SEBI to be cautious as Sensex, Nifty surge

CJI Chandrachud advises SEBI to be cautious as Sensex, Nifty surge

Pitches for more tribunal benches

They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players

They’re home: India’s T20 world champs arrive in Delhi to fan frenzy; meet PM over breakfast They’re home: India’s T20 world champs arrive in Delhi to fan frenzy; meet PM over breakfast

Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...

Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi

Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi

The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival

Heavy rains in parts of Himachal: 115 roads closed, Chandigarh-Manali highway begins sinking near Pandoh

Heavy rains in parts of Himachal: 115 roads closed, Chandigarh-Manali highway begins sinking near Pandoh

Officials allow one-way traffic at stretch between Mandi to ...


Cities

View All

Tejpal Singh’s family struggles for return of his mortal remains

Family struggles for return of mortal remains of Tejpal Singh who died fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Canal bank near Sultanwind turns a garbage dump, residents suffer

‘Expedite work on desilting Tung Dhab drain’

After apology by Akali rebels, Akal Takht to take call

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi clings to single-use plastic despite eco drive by MC

To curb mishaps, roundabouts to be built at 16 intersections in Mohali

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Zirakpur: Punjab rights panel takes suo motu action on Sukhna Choe report

No scope for alliance between Congress, AAP for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

Crucial flood control meeting called off: Congress

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Raja Warring criticises Punjab Govt for neglecting Jalandhar West

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Youth murdered by masked miscreants in broad daylight

Direct seeding of rice target distant dream, 18% achieved so far

Negligence and deficiency in service: Pay Rs 50K relief to patient, infertility centre told

More cartridges seized from two suspects who opened fire at cops

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

Patiala DC launches project to tackle anaemia in girls at Rajpura

Illegal advertising screen threat looms over Patiala commuters

Capacity building programme held

BJP leader’s son, Congress councillor booked for blackmail, extortion