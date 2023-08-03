Russia strikes Danube port; grain prices go up

Kyiv, August 2

Russia attacked Ukraine’s main inland port across the Danube river from Romania on Wednesday, sending global food prices higher as it ramps up its use of force to prevent Ukraine from exporting grain.

The attacks destroyed buildings in the port of Izmail and halted ships in their tracks as they prepared to arrive there to load up with Ukrainian grain in defiance of a de-facto blockade Russia reimposed in mid-July. Ukrainian deputy PM Oleksandr Kubrakov said the attacks damaged almost 40,000 tons of grains. Russia stated the port was housing foreign mercenaries and military hardware. — Reuters

Don’t abort deal: Erdogan to Putin

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan emphasised the importance of avoiding steps that could jeopardise the resumption of the Black Sea grain initiative in talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

#Russia #Ukraine