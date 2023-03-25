Russia strikes Ukraine, 10 civilians die, 20 hurt

Kyiv, March 24
Russian long-range strikes killed at least 10 civilians and wounded 20 others in several areas of Ukraine on Friday, Ukraine’s presidential office said, as a senior Moscow official warned that the Kremlin’s forces were prepared for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive in the coming weeks.
‘Thousands at limit of existence in Bakhmut’
- Around 10,000 civilians cling on to existence in horrific situation in and around Bakhmut, the International Committee of the Red Cross stated
- Russian forces have been trying for months to capture the city in Europe’s bloodiest infantry battle since World War Two
Five persons died in Kostiantynivka, a town in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, when a Russian missile hit an aid station. Ukrainian authorities last year established hundreds of so-called “points of invincibility”, where residents hard-pressed by the war could warm up, charge their cellphones and get snacks.
Two civilians were killed and nine were wounded in the Sumy province town of Bilopillia by a nighttime rocket and artillery barrage and air strikes, the administration of the northeast region said.
In the southern Kherson region, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited on Thursday, Russian shelling killed one person in the main city, also called Kherson, and killed another person and wounded four others in the town of Bilozerka.
On Wednesday, a Russian drone attack struck a high school and dormitories south of Kyiv, killing at least nine persons. Ukrainian forces are poised to use the improved spring weather and the arrival of modern weapons supplied by its Western allies, including tanks and ammunition, to launch a counteroffensive aimed at dislodging Russian troops from occupied areas of Ukraine. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS
He said Indian democracy is under threat and examples of it ...
PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence
The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'
Upon his arrival at the CBI headquarters at around 10.30am, ...