Russia tests 'peerless' N-missile

London, April 20
Russia said on Wednesday it had conducted the first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new addition to its nuclear arsenal which President Vladimir Putin said would give Moscow's enemies something to think about.
Putin was shown on television being told by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east.
The Sarmat has been under development for years and so its test-launch is not a surprise for the West, but it comes at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension due to Russia's eight-week-old war in Ukraine.
“The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence. It has no analogues in the world and won't have for a long time to come,” Putin said. — Reuters
