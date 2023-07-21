Russia 'threatens' Kyiv-bound ships

Mykolaiv, July 20

Russia destroyed houses and damaged the Chinese consulate in Odesa on Thursday in a third straight night of air strikes on Ukrainian ports, and issued a “threat” against Ukraine-bound vessels in the Black Sea. Moscow said it would deem all ships heading to Ukrain to be potentially carrying weapons.

The US said the warning indicated that Moscow might attack ships at sea following its withdrawal from a UN-brokered deal to let Ukraine export grain. — Reuters

