Russia 'threatens' Kyiv-bound ships

Mykolaiv, July 20
Russia destroyed houses and damaged the Chinese consulate in Odesa on Thursday in a third straight night of air strikes on Ukrainian ports, and issued a “threat” against Ukraine-bound vessels in the Black Sea. Moscow said it would deem all ships heading to Ukrain to be potentially carrying weapons.
The US said the warning indicated that Moscow might attack ships at sea following its withdrawal from a UN-brokered deal to let Ukraine export grain. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28
4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur
The earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow d...
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster