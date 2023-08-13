Russia thwarts Ukrainian attack on Crimean bridge

Kyiv, August 12

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine had tried unsuccessfully to strike the Crimean bridge across the Kerch Strait with S-200 rockets, but that no damage or casualties had been caused. The 12-mile (19-km) bridge, which links Russian-annexed Crimea to Russia, has come under repeated attack from Ukrainian forces since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

“The Ukrainian missile was detected in a timely manner and was intercepted in the air by Russian air defence systems. No damage or casualties were reported,” the ministry said in a statement.

In a statement posted earlier on the Telegram messaging app, Russian-installed Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov said two rockets had been downed by anti-aircraft defences near the bridge. He also said the bridge was undamaged.

Footage circulating on Russian social media on Saturday appeared to show the bridge wreathed in smoke. Reuters could not verify the footage. Interfax news agency reported that the bridge was briefly shut to traffic but that it later reopened.

Separately, Russian forces destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones launched onto the Crimean Peninsula earlier on Saturday, Russia’s Defence Ministry said. There were no casualties and no damage as a result of the drone attacks, the ministry said on Telegram. It said 14 drones were destroyed by air defence systems and six were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. It was not immediately clear what was targeted in those reported attacks on the Black Sea peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Drone attacks on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine and deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for the attacks but has said destroying Russia’s military infrastructure is crucial for Kyiv’s counteroffensive. The Crimean Bridge was badly damaged last October in a powerful blast that Russian officials said was caused by a truck that blew up while crossing the bridge, killing three people.

Ukraine’s SBU domestic intelligence agency later claimed responsibility for the sabotage operation. The bridge, which is the only direct link between the transport network of Russia and the peninsula, was a flagship project for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who opened it for road traffic to much fanfare by driving a truck across in 2018. — Reuters

20 Kyiv drones brought down

Russia thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight, Russia said

Fourteen drones were shot down by Russian air defences and a further six were jammed electronically, it said

2 Russian pilots killed

A Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a training flight in Russia’s Kaliningrad region, killing the two pilots on board, RIA news agency said

“The Su-30 aircraft crashed in a deserted area. The flight was carried out without ammunition. The crew of the aircraft died,” the Russian Defence Ministry said

