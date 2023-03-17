 Russia to award pilots involved in US drone incident : The Tribune India

A pair of Russian fighter jets had dumped fuel on the surveillance drone and then one of them struck its propeller

A Russian Su-27 aircraft dumps fuel while flying upon a US Air Force intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft over the Black Sea. Reuters



AP

Moscow, March 17

Russian fighter pilots involved in an incident with a US drone that resulted in its crash will be given state awards, the Defence Ministry announced Friday. The move appears to signal Moscow's intention to adopt a more aggressive stance toward future US surveillance flights.

The US military said it ditched the Air Force MQ-9 Reaper in the Black Sea on Tuesday after a pair of Russian fighter jets dumped fuel on the surveillance drone and then one of them struck its propeller while it was flying in international airspace.

Moscow has denied that its warplanes hit the drone, alleging that it crashed while making a sharp maneuver. It said that its warplanes reacted to a violation of a no-flight zone Russia has established in the area near Crimea amid the fighting in Ukraine.

On Friday, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu lauded the pilots for preventing the drone from flying into the area that Moscow has banned for flights. The Defence Ministry said the ban was “in line with international norms.” Moscow's announcement comes a day after the US military released a declassified 42-second colour footage showing a Russian Su-27 fighter jet approaching the back of the US drone and releasing fuel as it passes in what appeared to be aimed at blinding the drone's optical instruments to drive it from the area.

On a second approach, either the same jet or another Russian Su-27 that had been shadowing the MQ-9 struck the drone's propeller, damaging a blade, according to the US military, which said it then ditched the aircraft in the sea.

The video excerpt does not show the collision, although it does show the damage to the propeller.

The top US and Russian defence and military leaders spoke Wednesday about the destruction of the drone, underscoring the event's seriousness. The calls between US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russian General Staff, were the first since October.

While calling out Russia for “reckless” action, the White House also tried to avoid exacerbating tensions. US officials emphasised that they have not been able to determine whether the Russian pilot intentionally struck the American drone and stressed that lines of communication with Moscow remain open.

Russian officials also emphasised the need to maintain lines of communication, but they harshly denounced the US action as arrogant disregard of Moscow's no-flight zone.

“This is a clear sign that Russia will keep downing the American drones,” pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov wrote in a commentary on the award announcement. “This decision will receive a strong support from the Russian society that wants the government to toughen its policy.” Moscow has repeatedly voiced concern about US intelligence flights close to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 amid strong international condemnation.

The Kremlin has charged the US and its allies of effectively becoming engaged in the conflict by providing weapons and sharing intelligence with Kyiv.

Some Russian officials charged that the US surveillance flights helped gather intelligence that allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets.

Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves verdict on ED plea seeking extension of Sisodia’s custody by 7 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

The court had earlier posted Sisodia’s bail plea for hearing...

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Budget 2023: CM Sukhu presents his govt's first budget; new cess may be imposed

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

Kangra to be developed as tourism capital; casualty wards in...

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

Majithia was booked on the basis of a 2018 report of anti-dr...

Lok Sabha adjourned for day amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remarks

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remarks

It is for the fifth consecutive day that the House did not f...

Chinese President Xi to visit Russia for talks with Putin to boost ties, discuss ending Ukraine war

Chinese President Xi to visit Russia for talks with Putin to boost ties, discuss ending Ukraine war

Xi's visit will be seen as a powerful signal of Beijing's su...


SI among two convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case

Sub-Inspector among two convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case in Amritsar

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Start-up exhibition grabbing eyeballs

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Jio launches 5G services at Chandigarh University

Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves verdict on ED plea seeking extension of Sisodia’s custody by 7 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Manish Sisodia’s bungalow allotted to new Delhi minister Atishi

Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

Chaos in Delhi Assembly; Speaker orders 3 BJP MLAs out of House

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Paddy straw on 7 acres destroyed

Paddy straw on 7 acres destroyed

7 held for hooliganism in Lohian

Latifpura oustees gherao Improvement Trust office

Students allege rude behaviour by bus staff

Give details of sensitive poll stations: DC

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

MLA held hostage at village

Eatery serves hookah, liquor to minors

Priest booked for sexual exploitation

Boy ends life, kin seek action against female friend

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Varsity students, staff continue stir over grant

‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Police drive against anti-social elements