 Russia to launch first moon lander since 1976 in race with India’s Chandrayaan-3 : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Russia to launch first moon lander since 1976 in race with India’s Chandrayaan-3

Russia to launch first moon lander since 1976 in race with India’s Chandrayaan-3

Two missions would not get in each other’s way because they have different landing areas planned, says Russian space agency

Russia to launch first moon lander since 1976 in race with India’s Chandrayaan-3

Specialists take part in preparations ahead of the launch of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 mission to search for ice near the south pole of the moon, at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur region, Russia, in this handout photo published August 1, 2023. Roscosmos/Handout via Reuters



August 7

Russia will launch its first lunar landing spacecraft in 47 years on Friday in a race with India to the south pole of the moon, a potential source of water to support a future human presence there.

The launch from the Vostochny cosmodrome, 5,550 km east of Moscow, will take place four weeks after India sent up its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander, due to touch down at the pole on August 23.

Rough terrain makes a landing there difficult, but the south pole is a prized destination because scientists believe it may hold significant quantities of ice that could be used to extract fuel and oxygen, as well as for drinking water.

Russian space agency Roscosmos said in reply to questions from Reuters that its Luna-25 spacecraft would take five days to fly to the moon and then spend five to seven days in lunar orbit before descending on one of three possible landing sites near the pole - a timetable that implies it could match or narrowly beat its Indian rival to the moon’s surface.

‘Space for everyone’

Roscosmos said the two missions would not get in each other’s way because they have different landing areas planned.

“There is no danger that they interfere with each other or collide. There is enough space for everyone on the moon,” it said.

Chandrayaan-3 is due to run experiments for two weeks, while Luna-25 will work on the moon for a year. In April, Japan’s ispace failed in an attempt to make the first moon landing by a private space company.

With a mass of 1.8 tons and carrying 31 kg of scientific equipment, Luna-25 will use a scoop to take rock samples from a depth of up to 15 cm to test for the presence of frozen water that could support human life.

“The moon is the seventh continent of the Earth so we are simply ‘condemned’, as it were, to tame it,” said Lev Zeleny, a space researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The launch, originally planned for October 2021, has been delayed for nearly two years. The European Space Agency had planned to test its Pilot-D navigation camera by attaching it to Luna-25, but broke off its ties to the project after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Residents of a village in Russia’s far east will be evacuated from their homes at 7.30 am on Friday because of a “one in a million chance” that one of the rocket stages that launches Luna-25 could fall to earth there, a local official said.

Alexei Maslov told Russian news outlet Business FM that the 26 inhabitants of Shakhtinsky would be taken to a place where they could watch the launch and get a free breakfast, and return within 3-1/2 hours. He said fishermen and hunters in the region had also been warned. Reuters

#Russia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest at 51

2
Comment Touchstones

United flavours of mango

3
Himachal

4-laning to blame, Himachal seeks Rs 658 cr from NHAI for loss to Larji project

4
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur road to open for light vehicles from today

5
Comment

JS Grewal, an institution builder

6
World

Afghanistan haven for ultras, says Pak army

7
Nation

Wheelchair-bound former PM Manmohan Singh attends Rajya Sabha, votes against Delhi services bill

8
Trending

Congress counters BJP's criticism of Manmohan Singh attending Parliament in wheelchair by sharing similar picture of Vajpayee from 2007

9
Editorials

Rahul gets SC relief

10
Musings

Languages don’t belong to any religion

Don't Miss

View All
Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Top News

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...

Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...

TMC leader Derek O’Brien’s suspension from Rajya Sabha put on hold

TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold

As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon

In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...


Cities

View All

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

Non-Sikh administrator of Hazur Sahib board: SGPC condemns 'undue' govt interference in religious affairs

Knotty Affair: Residents tell civic body to check misuse of public property by pvt companies

BRTS crisis: Passengers at receiving end as Metro buses off road since July 4

Assessment pegs crop loss on 5K acres in dist

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel, handed over to cops

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel in Bathinda village, handed over to cops

Rs 55L fee for govt quota seat at Adesh institute, Bathinda

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Now, cleaning schedule for all Chandigarh parks fixed

Class XI admissions: 2,415 seats vacant in Chandigarh's govt schools, second counselling to start soon

Extortion case: Chandigarh police arrest constable

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

Mass exodus of migrant workers creates workforce crises in Gurugram

Mass exodus of migrant workers creates workforce crises in Gurugram

Gurugram: 3 out of 5 accused of starting fire in religious place held, says police

Fire breaks out at AIIMS; no casualty

Delhi LG accords sanction for prosecution of two men for ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ graffiti

Atishi gets charge of services, vigilance; now has 14 portfolios, highest among Delhi ministers

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road a nightmare for motorists

Toll Plaza Loot: Sixth suspect lands in police net

Manipur violence: Several organisations back Aug 9 bandh call

Punjab Bandh call for Wednesday over Manipur issue likely to cause traffic disruption

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Ex-councillors bring ladder, magnifying glass in protest

MP raises city spinning industry’s plight in Parliament

7 nabbed for ‘planning’ robbery

31 held for illegal sale of lottery tickets, gambling

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll

As Punjab farmers resow paddy, power demand touches 15,000 MW

Pensioners seek revival of contempt petition

Patiala farmer dies two days after he attempted suicide