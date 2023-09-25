Russia tortured some Ukrainian victims to death, UN inquiry says

Geneva, September 25
Russia's torture methods in parts of Ukraine it occupied have been so brutal that it tortured some of its victims to death, the head of a UN-mandated investigative body said on Monday.
Erik Møse, Chair of the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva his team had "collected further evidence indicating that the use of torture by Russian armed forces in areas under their control has been widespread and systematic".
“In some cases, torture was inflicted with such brutality that it caused the death of the victim,” he said.
Møse's commission visited parts of Ukraine formerly held by Russian forces such as in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. It found that torture was committed mainly in detention centres operated by the Russian authorities.
The commission has previously said that violations committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, including the use of torture, may constitute crimes against humanity.
Russia denies committing atrocities or targeting civilians in Ukraine. Russia was given an opportunity to respond to the allegations at the council hearing but no Russian representative attended.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA; says would lead a separate front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Said the BJP state leadership has been defaming late CN Anna...
Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final
India defeat Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
Canada Speaker apologises for felicitating former Nazi as ‘war hero’
The felicitation took place in Canadian Parliament in the pr...
Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case
The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...