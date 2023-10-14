Russia, Turkiye say ground ops in Gaza not acceptable

Bishkek:
Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned Israel on Friday against laying siege to Gaza in the same way that Nazi Germany besieged Leningrad during World War Two, saying a ground offensive there would lead to an "absolutely unacceptable" number of civilian casualties.
Jewish schools shut
- Jewish schools were closed in London and also the Netherlands due to security concerns, authorities said.
- The British government has unveiled additional funds to enhance protection of Jewish communities.
“In my view it is unacceptable,” Putin said at a summit in Kyrgyzstan. Putin called for negotiations in the Middle East, saying Moscow was ready to coordinate with all constructively.
Rise in anti-semitic incidents: Sunak
UK PM Rishi Sunak said there had been a “disgusting” rise in anti-semitic incidents since the attack on Israel by Hamas.
Turkiye’s foreign ministry said Israel telling Gazans to move south was “completely unacceptable” and inhumane. — Reuters
