Russia, Turkiye say ground ops in Gaza not acceptable

Bishkek:

Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned Israel on Friday against laying siege to Gaza in the same way that Nazi Germany besieged Leningrad during World War Two, saying a ground offensive there would lead to an "absolutely unacceptable" number of civilian casualties.

Jewish schools shut Jewish schools were closed in London and also the Netherlands due to security concerns, authorities said.

The British government has unveiled additional funds to enhance protection of Jewish communities.

“In my view it is unacceptable,” Putin said at a summit in Kyrgyzstan. Putin called for negotiations in the Middle East, saying Moscow was ready to coordinate with all constructively.

Rise in anti-semitic incidents: Sunak UK PM Rishi Sunak said there had been a “disgusting” rise in anti-semitic incidents since the attack on Israel by Hamas.

Turkiye’s foreign ministry said Israel telling Gazans to move south was “completely unacceptable” and inhumane. — Reuters

