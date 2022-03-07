Ukraine president Zelensky says Russian rockets have destroyed Vinnytsia regional airport

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh/New Delhi, March 5

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russian rockets have completely destroyed Vinnytsia regional airport in massive shelling by the forces.

Earlier, India announced on Sunday that it had evacuated all of its citizens stranded in warn-torn Pisochyn.

"Pisochyn has been evacuated of all Indian citizens," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a tweet. "Mission will continue to remain in touch with them through their journey. Their safety has always been our priority."

Meanwhile, in another tweet, the Indian Embassy on Sunday asked all Indians stranded in the conflict-stricken country to fill up an online form on an urgent basis.

“All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS. Be Safe Be Strong,” it said in a tweet.

The details sought in the Google form are name, e-mail, phone number, address of current stay, passport details, gender and age.

The Indian embassy in Hungary also put out a tweet.

"Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation (other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre, Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm," it said.

Earlier, AP reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.

