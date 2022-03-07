Ukraine president Zelensky says Russian rockets have destroyed Vinnytsia regional airport

Chandigarh/New Delhi, March 5
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russian rockets have completely destroyed Vinnytsia regional airport in massive shelling by the forces.
Earlier, India announced on Sunday that it had evacuated all of its citizens stranded in warn-torn Pisochyn.
"Pisochyn has been evacuated of all Indian citizens," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a tweet. "Mission will continue to remain in touch with them through their journey. Their safety has always been our priority."
Meanwhile, in another tweet, the Indian Embassy on Sunday asked all Indians stranded in the conflict-stricken country to fill up an online form on an urgent basis.
“All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS. Be Safe Be Strong,” it said in a tweet.
The details sought in the Google form are name, e-mail, phone number, address of current stay, passport details, gender and age.
The Indian embassy in Hungary also put out a tweet.
"Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation (other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre, Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm," it said.
Earlier, AP reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Russia's military operations in Ukraine and to ensure the protection and security of Ukraine's nuclear sites, said an official from Macron's office. Read story
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday outlined a six-point plan to resolve the Russia-Ukraine crisis, calling for renewed international efforts to bring an end to the conflict. Read story
Pro-Russian separatists and Ukraine’s National Guard accused each other of failing to establish a humanitarian corridor out of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Sunday, the second time the sides attempted to arrange it. Read story
Ukraine has told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that two out of the six reactors at the country’s largest Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station (NPP) are working and the radiation levels are normal, days after Russian forces took control of the site in the country’s south-east, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has said. Read story
The United States is considering sending planes to Poland if Warsaw decided to send fighter jets to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said
Ukrainian soldiers bolstered defences around Kyiv, digging trenches, blocking roads and liaising with civil defence units as Russian forces bombarded the surrounding areas and attacked towns and villages nearby, reports Reuters
India brought back 2,135 citizens on Sunday under 'Operation Ganga' through 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries as fighting intensifies in several Ukrainian cities. Read full story here
Ukraine security official says Russia mustering forces to surround the industrial city of Dnipro.
Authorities in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol planned to start evacuating some residents from noon (1000 GMT) under a temporary ceasefire deal, after a similar deal a day earlier collapsed with Russia and Ukraine blaming each other for the failure. Read the full story here
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk for giving Ukraine access to his company’s satellite-internet system, called Starlink. Read story
The Russian Defence Ministry said that the country's forces on Sunday disabled an airfield belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force in Starokonstantinov. Igor Konashenkov, the Ministry's chief spokesman, further said that the Russian military has continued to strike the military infrastructure of Ukraine as the war entered the 11th day on Sunday, RT News reported
Be Safe Be Strong@opganga @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/cz2Prishgp
India asks citizens still stranded in Ukraine to fill up a Google form on an urgent basis. Here's a link to the document.
Russian media cited an unnamed source on Sunday as saying that Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based "dirty bomb" nuclear weapon, although the source cited no evidence. Read story here
Fighting for his country’s survival, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a “desperate” plea to American lawmakers for the United States to help get more warplanes to his military and cut off Russian oil imports as Kyiv tries to stave off the Russian invasion
Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies have said, in the latest blow to the country’s financial system after its invasion of Ukraine.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday visited a welcome center set up by Polish authorities in what once was a shopping mall in Korczowa, close to the border with Ukraine, where roughly 3,000 refugees are taking shelter after the Russian invasion of their homeland.
The number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack 11 days after invading Ukraine and Kyiv pressed for further Western action, including more sanctions and weapons.
Russian troops advanced on a third nuclear power plant, having already taken control of one of the four operating in the country and the closed plant in Chernobyl, Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told U.S. lawmakers
Russia's financial system suffered yet another blow as Mastercard and Visa announced they were suspending operations in the country
