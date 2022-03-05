Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter

Dusseldorf, March 5
Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on the war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
The moves against the social media giants on Friday follow blocks imposed on the BBC, the US government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, and Latvia-based website Meduza.
The government's sweeping action against the foreign outlets that publish news in Russian seeks to establish even tighter controls over what information the domestic audience sees about the invasion of Ukraine.
The state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it cut access to Twitter and Facebook in line with a decision by the prosecutor general's office. The watchdog has previously accused Twitter of failing to delete the content banned by Russian authorities and slowed down access to it.
Meanwhile, NATO has rejected Ukraine's demand for No-fly zones, saying it is 'not part of this' war.
Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate 🇮🇳n citizens in Sumy, safely & securely.— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 4, 2022
Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocuters including Red Cross.
Control room will continue to be active until all our citizens are evacuated.
Be Safe Be Strong
The Russian military captured Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine and a huge blaze was put out. No damage was caused to the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant, said UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi. Read full story
