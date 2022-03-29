LIVE BLOG

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia says it will drastically cut military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv after talks in Istanbul

Russian billionaire Abramovich who is sanctioned by the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in surprise attendance at talks

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia says it will drastically cut military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv after talks in Istanbul

In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, welcomes the Russian, right, and Ukrainian delegations ahead of their talks in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. AP/PTI

Istanbul, March 29

Russia has decided to drastically cut military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv in Ukraine, its deputy defence minister said on Tuesday, after talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams in Istanbul.

The official, Alexander Fomin, said the decision was taken in the interest of creating mutual trust and the necessary conditions for further talks to take place.

The General Staff would reveal in more detail the decisions that had been taken after the Russian delegation returned to Moscow, Fomin said.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held the first direct peace talks in more than two weeks on Tuesday in Istanbul, with the surprise attendance of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich who is sanctioned by the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The two teams sat facing each other at a long table in the presidential office, with the Russian oligarch sitting in the front row of observers wearing a blue suit, a Turkish presidential video feed showed.

Signs have emerged since the war began that Abramovich has been seeking to encourage negotiations, and he has travelled to Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and Israel in March. Two of his superyachts are docked at Turkish resorts.

His presence baffled at least one Ukrainian diplomat, while Moscow said he was not formally negotiating but rather there as a go-between.

A spokesperson for Abramovich did not respond to a request for comment.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it would become clear by Wednesday if the talks were promising.

NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both and has offered to mediate the conflict. While calling Moscow’s invasion unacceptable, Ankara has also opposed the Western sanctions.

In a speech ahead of the talks by the Bosphorus strait, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told the delegations the time had come for concrete results and that progress would pave the way for a meeting of the countries’ two leaders.

“It is up to the sides to stop this tragedy. Achieving a ceasefire and peace as soon as possible is to the benefit of everyone,” he said.

“The negotiating process, which you have been carrying out under the orders of your leaders, has raised hopes for peace.” Ukrainian television said the meeting began with “a cold welcome” and no handshake between delegations.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24. Putin called it a “special military operation” to demilitarize Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Superyachts in Turkey

Commenting on Abramovich’s presence, Ukrainian ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko told the BBC: “I have no idea what Mr Abramovich is claiming or doing. He is not a part of the negotiation team.”

Peskov told reporters on a conference call Abramovich was not an official member of the Russian delegation at the talks, but acknowledged his presence there to “enable certain contacts” between sides.

The Kremlin has said he played an early role in talks but the process was now up to negotiating teams. Sitting next to Erdogan’s spokesman, Abramovich adjusted his headphones to listen to the president’s speech, TV showed.

The Wall Street Journal and investigative outlet Bellingcat, citing people familiar with the matter, said Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv.

Peskov dismissed the poisoning reports as untrue and part of an “information war”.

The West has imposed heavy sanctions on Abramovich and other Russian billionaires, Russian companies and officials, in a bid to force Putin to withdraw from Ukraine.

Abramovich had sought to sell his English soccer club Chelsea, a process that was taken out of his hands by the British government when it blacklisted him.

Superyachts linked to him, together worth an estimated $1.2 billion, have been docked at Bodrum and Marmaris in southwest Turkey since last week. Sources have said he and other wealthy Russians were looking to invest in Turkey given sanctions elsewhere.

Its potential as a safe haven for Russian investment raises risks for Turkey’s government, banks and businesses that could face penalties if the United States and others pressure Moscow with broader “secondary” sanctions. Reuters

17:48 29 Mar
'Significant progress in Ukraine-Russia negotiations'

Turkish Foreign Minister says Tuesday's talks were most significant progress in Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi to remarry. Know who her would-be-husband Pradeep Gawande is

2
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

3
World

Alopecia areata: Know the medical condition Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett suffering from

4
Punjab

Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs

5
J & K

Indian Army can use Zojila tunnel in September 2024, two years ahead of deadline

6
Punjab

Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab

7
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

8
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning, say reports

9
Punjab

Bhagat Singh's hideout, protected monument, in shambles

10
Punjab

Punjab Revenue Officers Association goes on indefinite strike

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War: Two sides hold talks in Istanbul; Russian billionaire Abramovich in surprise attendance

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia says it will drastically cut military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv after talks in Istanbul

Russian billionaire Abramovich who is sanctioned by the West...

Voting on no-confidence motion by opposition against Pakistan PM Khan to be held on April 3: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

No-confidence vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan on April 3: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

Rashid was addressing the media here in the federal capital ...

Petrol, diesel price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

One Gurdial Singh Sidhu alleges that he had received repeate...

Cities

View All

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana optician shot at in Amritsar's Manawala area, injured

Bharat Bandh: Protests hit banking services, biz in Amritsar

Impersonation: RTA nabs man while taking driving test on behalf of youth

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Partial rollback of water tariff hike likely in Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

No fresh Covid case in Chandigarh tricity

Panchkula shuttler wins Polish Open

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

New interchange station at Punjabi Bagh linking Green Line to Pink Line opened

Delhi HC pulls up Twitter, says micro-blogging platform not bothered about sensitivities of people from other regions, ethnicities

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, state tribal party leader meets AAP chief Kejriwal in Delhi

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Jalandhar civic body budget meeting unlikely before March 31

Cracks appear in adjoining homes as pvt hospital constructs basement in Jalandhar

Strike by bank, LIC staff hits services in Jalandhar

FIR filed against unidentified swindlers, cyber scammers

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana MC passes estimated budget of Rs 1,034 cr for next fiscal

No payment to contractors without approval of area councillor: Ludhiana Mayor

Ludhiana: Major hospitals under scanner for paying 'less' property tax

Ludhiana: Massive rally marks bank employees' two-day strike

CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Punjabi University; Faculty, students expect release of special grant

Punjabi University will not be left under financial burden: CM Mann on maiden visit to varsity

General House of Patiala civic body passes Rs 121-crore Budget

Patiala: Councillors at odds, boycott meeting

Vaccination drive slow in Patiala district

Take action in 15 fraud cases, demand Punjabi University students