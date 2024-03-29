Russia vetoes monitoring of UN curbs against North Korea

United Nations, March 28

Russia vetoed a UN resolution on Thursday in a move that effectively abolishes the monitoring by United Nations experts of UN sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear programme, though the sanctions themselves remain in place.

Russia’s vote sparked Western accusations that Moscow was acting to shield its weapons purchases from North Korea for use in its war against Ukraine, in violation of sanction. The vote in the 15-member council was 13 in favour, Russia against, and China abstaining. The resolution would have extended the mandate of the panel of experts for a year. — AP

#China #North Korea #Russia