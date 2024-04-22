Russia warns of banning Pak rice import

PTI

Karachi, April 21

Russia has warned Pakistan that it would ban rice imports again if Moscow’s phytosanitary concerns are not addressed in future consignments after a quarantine organism was detected in the rice consignment.

The warning came after Russia’s federal service issued a notification regarding violations of international and Russian phytosanitary requirements over a shipment of rice imported from Pakistan.

