Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal: Vladimir Putin

Moscow, June 21

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would keep developing its arsenal of nuclear weapons, the world's largest, as a deterrent and would supply the army fighting in Ukraine with the latest weaponry and drones.

Putin was speaking in the Kremlin at a ceremony attended by graduates of military, police and intelligence service academies.

"We plan to further develop the nuclear triad as a guarantee of strategic deterrence and to preserve the balance of power in the world," said Putin. Russia's nuclear triad is a reference to its land, sea and air-launched nuclear missiles. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin