Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal: Vladimir Putin

Moscow, June 21
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would keep developing its arsenal of nuclear weapons, the world's largest, as a deterrent and would supply the army fighting in Ukraine with the latest weaponry and drones.
Putin was speaking in the Kremlin at a ceremony attended by graduates of military, police and intelligence service academies.
"We plan to further develop the nuclear triad as a guarantee of strategic deterrence and to preserve the balance of power in the world," said Putin. Russia's nuclear triad is a reference to its land, sea and air-launched nuclear missiles. — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea
Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...
Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone
After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment
School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls
2 students are from Class 4 and 5 and 2 from Class 6