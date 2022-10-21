Russian aircraft fired missile near spy plane over Black Sea, claims UK

London, October 20

A Russian fighter jet fired a missile near an unarmed British spy plane patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on September 29, UK defence minister Ben Wallace said.

Britain has condemned Russia for invading Ukraine and hit Moscow with punitive sanctions while giving military and civil support to Kyiv, and relations between the two countries are at a historic low.

Wallace told Parliament he had expressed the government’s concerns over the incident to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and, in reply, Russia had on October 10 said they had investigated and blamed it on a technical malfunction.

“We don’t consider this a deliberate escalation by the Russians. Our analysis will concur it was a malfunction,” Wallace told Parliament.

“However, it is a reminder of quite how dangerous things can be when you choose to use your fighters in the manner that the Russians have done over many periods of time,” he said. — Reuters