Russian attack kills 17 in east Ukraine as Blinken visits Kyiv

kyiv, September 6

At least 17 people were killed and dozens were wounded Wednesday when Russian shelling struck a market in a city in eastern Ukraine.

The deadly attack came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv and was expected to announce more than $1 billion in new American funding.

Associated Press journalists at the site of the attack in Kostiantynivka saw covered bodies on the ground and emergency workers extinguishing fires at market stalls, with blackened and mangled cars nearby.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at least 16 people were killed. At least 28 were wounded, according to Internal Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Emergency service workers extinguished the fire that damaged about 30 pavilions at the outdoor market, Klymenko said. Crews searched the rubble for any trapped civilians.

Twenty shops, power lines, administrative building and the floor of an apartment building were damaged, according to the prosecutor general's office.

Blinken's visit also was aimed at assessing Ukraine's 3-month-old counteroffensive and signal continued US backing as some Western allies express worries about Kyiv's slow progress in driving out Russian forces after 18 months of war, according to US officials.

“We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, not only to succeed in the counteroffensive but has what it needs for the long-term, to make sure that it has a strong deterrent,” Blinken said. “We're determined to continue to work with our partners to build a strong democracy.” — PTI

UK to declare Wagner GROUP terror outfit

Britain is set to declare the Russian mercenary Wagner Group to be a terrorist organisation, making it illegal to be a member or to support it, the government said on Wednesday. A draft order due to laid before parliament will allow Wagner's assets to be categorised as terrorist property and seized

