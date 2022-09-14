Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov granted visa to attend UNGA meeting

Moscow, September 13

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of a Russian delegation have been granted visas to attend the United Nations’ General Assembly (UNGA), a Russian news agency reported, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Russia has for weeks criticised the United States for not granting members of the Russian delegation visas to attend the 77th session of the Assembly, which opens in New York today.

“Today, visas were given to Lavrov and a number of those who will accompany him,” Interfax quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying.

Moscow has accused the US of trying to block Russia’s full participation in the General Assembly by delaying the granting of visas for Russians to attend the session. — Reuters