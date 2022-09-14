Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov granted visa to attend UNGA meeting

Moscow, September 13
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of a Russian delegation have been granted visas to attend the United Nations’ General Assembly (UNGA), a Russian news agency reported, citing the Foreign Ministry.
Russia has for weeks criticised the United States for not granting members of the Russian delegation visas to attend the 77th session of the Assembly, which opens in New York today.
“Today, visas were given to Lavrov and a number of those who will accompany him,” Interfax quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying.
Moscow has accused the US of trying to block Russia’s full participation in the General Assembly by delaying the granting of visas for Russians to attend the session. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US has very close defence relationship with India: Pentagon
The Vostok military exercise was held from September 1 to 7 ...
Overnight rains lash Mumbai, several parts face waterlogging; yellow alert issued
120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incid...
India, China 'satisfied' with Patrolling Point-15 verification
Verification was to check if 'disengagement' was done as per...
Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on spiritual note
At Sivagiri Mutt, Gandhi meets the swamis and offers prayers...