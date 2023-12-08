Russian girl fires at classmates, kills self

Moscow, December 7
A Russian schoolgirl shot several of her classmates with a gun on Thursday, killing one person and injuring five others, before killing herself, state news agencies and authorities said. The shooting happened at a school in Bryansk, in a region that borders Ukraine, Russia’s Investigative Committee said. Children were reportedly among the wounded.
One of the people injured was in serious condition, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said. Preliminary investigations found that the 14-year-old girl had brought a pump-action shotgun to the school that she used to fire at her classmates. The girl’s father was taken for questioning as a witness. Investigators also wanted to ask him how his daughter came into possession of the gun. Russia’s Interior Ministry said it was looking into a motive for the shooting.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: White House
National Security spokesperson John Kirby's remarks come whi...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...