Russian girl fires at classmates, kills self

PTI

Moscow, December 7

A Russian schoolgirl shot several of her classmates with a gun on Thursday, killing one person and injuring five others, before killing herself, state news agencies and authorities said. The shooting happened at a school in Bryansk, in a region that borders Ukraine, Russia’s Investigative Committee said. Children were reportedly among the wounded.

One of the people injured was in serious condition, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said. Preliminary investigations found that the 14-year-old girl had brought a pump-action shotgun to the school that she used to fire at her classmates. The girl’s father was taken for questioning as a witness. Investigators also wanted to ask him how his daughter came into possession of the gun. Russia’s Interior Ministry said it was looking into a motive for the shooting.

