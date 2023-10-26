Russian House rescinds ratification of Nuclear-test ban

Moscow, October 25
The Upper House of the Russian Parliament on Wednesday revoked the ratification of a global nuclear test ban in what Moscow has described as a move to establish parity with the US. The Federation Council voted to endorse a bill rescinding the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, also known as the CTBT. The Lower House approved the bill last week. It will now be sent to President Vladimir Putin for final approval.
The vote follows a statement from Putin, who warned earlier this month that Moscow could revoke its 2000 decision to ratify the bill to “mirror” the stand taken by the US, which has signed but not ratified the nuclear test ban.
The CTBT, adopted in 1996, bans all nuclear explosions anywhere in the world but the treaty was never fully implemented. — AP
