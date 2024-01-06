Russian missile attack kills 11 in Pokrovsk in Ukraine's east

January 6
A Russian missile strike killed 11 people on Saturday in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, the governor of the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk region said.
"Eleven dead, including five children - these are the consequences for now of strikes on Pokrovsk district," Vadym Filashkin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Pictures posted online by the governor showed rescue squads sifting through large piles of smouldering rubble in the dark as well as a burned-out vehicle.
Filashkin said S-300 missiles had been used in a series of Russian attacks, with the main strike hitting the town of Pokrovsk and nearby villages.
He said the attack showed Russian forces were "trying to inflict as much grief as possible on our land".
Pokrovsk had been subject to Russian shelling on Friday.
The town lies in Ukrainian-held territory, about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Donetsk, the Russian held centre of the region.
