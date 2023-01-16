 Russian missile strikes building, death toll 21 : The Tribune India

A building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine.



Dnipro, January 15

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro climbed to 21 on Sunday, as rescue workers raced to dig through a huge pile of debris in search of survivors.

At least 35 people were still missing and 73 were injured, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the regional council, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “Burn in hell, Russian murderers,” he wrote.

The building in Dnipro, was partly destroyed during a series of attacks on Saturday, Russia’s largest wave of strikes in two weeks amid the ongoing war. — Reuters

