Russian naval base to come up in Abkhazia

MOSCOW, October 5

Russia has signed a deal for a permanent naval base on the Black Sea coast of the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia, a newspaper reported, prompting criticism from Georgia, which said the move was a “gross violation” of its sovereignty.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, based in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been repeatedly targeted by Kyiv's forces since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. — Reuters

