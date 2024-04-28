Russian Prez may not have ordered killing of critic Navalny, says report citing US intel

London, April 27
US intelligence agencies have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin probably didn’t order opposition politician Alexei Navalny killed at an Arctic prison camp in February, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
Navalny, 47 when he died, was Putin’s fiercest domestic critic. His allies, branded extremists by the authorities, accused Putin of having him murdered and have said they will provide proof to back their allegation.
The Journal said Washington had not absolved the Russian leader of overall responsibility for Navalny’s death, given the opposition politician had been targeted by Russian authorities for years, jailed on charges the West said were politically motivated. — Reuters
