Russian referendum in occupied territory would have no legal basis: Ukraine

Lviv, Ukraine, March 27
Ukraine said on Sunday that Russia holding a referendum in occupied Ukrainian territory would have no legal basis and would face a strong response from the international community, deepening its global isolation.
The Russian-controlled Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine could hold a referendum soon on joining Russia, its local leader was quoted as saying.
"All fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void and will have no legal validity," Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement to Reuters.
"Instead, Russia will face even stronger response from the international community, further deepening its global isolation," Oleg Nikolenko added. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna
Incident occurred when Chief Minister was paying floral trib...
43-day Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir to commence from June 30
Administration has already started making arrangements for o...
Jaishankar calls on Maldivian President Solih; discusses ‘special partnership’ between the two countries
The two leaders also had a discussion on regional security a...
UT employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah
He said due to these rules, retirement age of the employees ...
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...