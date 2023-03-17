Russian spy network busted, claims Poland

Warsaw, March 16
Poland has broken up a Russian espionage network operating in the country and detained nine persons it says were preparing acts of sabotage and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine, the Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Thursday.
“In recent days, the Internal Security Agency has detained nine persons suspected of collaborating with the Russian secret services,” Kaminski said. The suspects were foreigners from countries to the east of Poland. “The suspects conducted intelligence activities against Poland and prepared acts of sabotage at the request of Russian intelligence,” the minister said.
Kaminski said six of the people detained had been charged with espionage for Russia and participation in an organised criminal group. Prosecution proceedings against three people detained on Wednesday were ongoing, he added. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
11 big banks create US$ 30 billion rescue package for First Republic
First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley ...
6 die in fire in Hyderabad multi-storey commercial complex
The 6 were found in an unconscious condition by firemen in a...
Death toll in UP cold storage roof collapse rises to 8; CM sets up probe panel
The chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2...