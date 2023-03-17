Russian spy network busted, claims Poland

Warsaw, March 16

Poland has broken up a Russian espionage network operating in the country and detained nine persons it says were preparing acts of sabotage and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine, the Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Thursday.

“In recent days, the Internal Security Agency has detained nine persons suspected of collaborating with the Russian secret services,” Kaminski said. The suspects were foreigners from countries to the east of Poland. “The suspects conducted intelligence activities against Poland and prepared acts of sabotage at the request of Russian intelligence,” the minister said.

Kaminski said six of the people detained had been charged with espionage for Russia and participation in an organised criminal group. Prosecution proceedings against three people detained on Wednesday were ongoing, he added. — Reuters