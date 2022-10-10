Russian strike kills 13

A Russian missile attack early on Sunday struck several buildings in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 13 people and wounding 89 others.
Meanwhile, rail services and partial road traffic resumed a day after a blast damaged a bridge linking Russia to Crimea that is a key supply route.
