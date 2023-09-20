Russian strikes kill six; Kyiv downs 15 drones

Kyiv, September 19

Six people were killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday, including a drone strike that set ablaze industrial warehouses and destroyed humanitarian aid supplies in the western city of Lviv, officials said. They said one person was killed in Lviv, three were killed in an attack on the northeastern town of Kupiansk and two people, including a policeman, were killed in shelling of the southern city of Kherson.

Support Ukraine, Biden tells world leaders US President Joe Biden appealed to world leaders at the UN General Assembly to stand with Ukraine against Russia.

Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequences, he said at UNGA.

In Lviv, which is far from front lines, firefighters tackled a blaze after three industrial warehouses were hit in an attack at around 5 am (0200 GMT), emergency services said. Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said the body of a man who worked at one of the warehouses had been found under the rubble, and that the warehouses stored windows, household chemicals and humanitarian aid.

Denise Brown, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said a warehouse used by the non-governmental organisation Caritas-Spes has been destroyed. Lviv regional governor Maxim Kozitsky said Russian forces had launched 18 drones in the attack on his region, and that 15 had been shot down, including seven that were directly over the Lviv region. Ukraine’s air force said Russia had launched 30 drones and one Iskander ballistic missile overnight, and that 27 of the drones had been shot down. There was no immediate comment from Moscow. — Reuters

#Russia #Ukraine