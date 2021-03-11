Russian submarine hits Ukraine with missiles

Moscow, April 29
Russia used a diesel submarine in the Black Sea to strike Ukrainian military targets with Kalibr cruise missiles, the first time Moscow has announced the use of its submarine fleet to hit its former Soviet neighbour.
The Russian defence ministry released a video showing a volley of Kalibr missiles emerging from the sea and soaring off into the horizon, to what the ministry said were Ukrainian military targets.
This is the first time Russia's military has reported using submarine strikes against Ukrainian targets. Russia says it also “destroyed production buildings” at a defence factory in Kyiv. — Agencies
