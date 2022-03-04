Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling

Kyiv, March 4
Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.
“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Andriy Tuz, spokesperson for the plant in Enerhodar, said in a video posted on Telegram. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.” The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power generation.
Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant and had set fire to one of the facility's six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said.
Firefighters cannot get near the fire because they are being shot at, Tuz said. A live-streamed security camera linked from the homepage of the nuclear power plant showed what appeared to be armoured vehicles rolling into the facility's parking lot and shining spotlights on the building where the camera was mounted.
There are then what appear to be bright muzzle flashes from vehicles and then nearly simultaneous explosions in the surrounding buildings. Smoke then rises and drifts across the frame.
I've just spoken to President @ZelenskyyUa about the gravely concerning situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 4, 2022
Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant.
Three more #IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindon airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict-affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary.
#OperationGanga— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 4, 2022
Three more #IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary. pic.twitter.com/YLZwFSzfvD
Amidst the fighting, a member of Ukraine’s delegation in talks with Russia said the two sides had reached a tentative agreement to organise safe corridors for evacuating civilians and for humanitarian supplies. Read full report
Sixty-two Punjab students have returned home from Ukraine since February 27 while nearly 900 got stuck in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. “The number of the returnees may be slightly higher as not all may have reported their arrival to the Punjab Government,” said ADGP MF Farooqui, who is nodal officer of the state for handling the crisis.
“Nearly 150 to 200 students are in transit and may return by tomorrow,” he said. Read full report
Independent US Senator Bernie Sanders recently called out the US for being “hypocritical” in not accepting Russia’s argument of “spheres of influence.” Read full report
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Thursday evening with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the White House said in a statement. Biden joined Zelenskiy "in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site," the statement said. Biden also received an update on the situation from the U.S. Energy Department's under secretary for nuclear security, it said, reports Reuters
BREAKING: Ukrainian government official says smoke visible from Europe's largest nuclear power station as Russia attacks city of Enerhodar. https://t.co/NnsA3DkhOs— The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai
Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomes the passengers
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...